PASIR MAS: UMNO, through its Skuad Sabil, is gathering data and continuing efforts to assist flood victims, including repairing buildings and homes damaged by floods in the affected states.

UMNO Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the movement’s Skuad Sabil not only cleans up areas post-floods but also serves as a government agent in providing aid to the people.

“This mission has also extended initial assistance of RM5,000 to Tabika Kemas Harmoni Serungga, as many learning materials were damaged during the first wave of floods on Nov 27.

“A total of 150 volunteers have been mobilised to clean the kindergarten, and these efforts transcend political affiliations, regardless of whether the area was won or lost (in elections),“ he told reporters in Kampung Serungga, Repek here today.

He said the kindergarten is in a dilapidated condition, and the team has proposed repairs or the construction of a new building to the relevant authorities.

He said the kindergarten is no longer safe to use as its upper section is made of wood. Despite this, it remains the only place in the village where children receive early education.