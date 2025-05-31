KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan respects the decision of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to leave the party and pursue a political direction more aligned with his personal views.

Mohamad said the move was neither surprising nor unusual, given the increasingly dynamic and diverse political landscape in the country.

He said every individual has the right to choose their political path, adding that Umno will continue to move forward, focusing on rebuilding the party’s strength and championing the people’s interests.

The Foreign Minister said Umno has never relied on any single individual, as the party was built on grassroots strength, a spirit of struggle and the trust of the people.

“People come and go, and that’s the nature of politics. What matters is that the struggle must go on,” said in a Facebook post today.

Mohamad also expressed appreciation for Tengku Zafrul’s contributions during his tenure in the government under Umno’s banner.

He said Tengku Zafrul, who is Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, had played a significant role as a technocrat contributing to the country’s economic and financial sectors.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul announced in a Facebook post that he had resigned from Umno and expressed his intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).