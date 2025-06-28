UMNO updates statutory declaration for Sabah election candidates

MACHANG: UMNO is refining its statutory declaration (SD) document for candidates contesting in the upcoming Sabah state election, ensuring alignment with the current political climate.

The party’s secretary-general, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, confirmed the updates are being handled by Umno’s legal team, including information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“For the Sabah state election, we will use the same template, but with enhancements based on the present situation. So far, we believe the SD signed during the last general election is still sufficient,” he said.

Asyraf spoke to reporters after officiating the Machang Umno Division Meeting at Pusat Transformasi Ilmu, Bukit Tiu. Also present was Kelantan UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

The 16th Sabah state assembly’s five-year term will automatically expire on November 11, setting the stage for fresh elections.