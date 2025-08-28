UMNO veterans support Urban Renewal Bill, caution against politicisation

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Veterans Club has expressed confidence in the government’s intentions behind the tabling of the Urban Renewal Bill (PSB) 2025, describing it as an effort to improve the quality of life and well-being of the people.

Its chairman, Datuk Othman Desa said the group had no objections to the bill, stressing that it was proposed to ensure the public could enjoy more comfortable housing.

However, he said any suggestions for improvements to the legislation should also be carefully considered, particularly from the perspectives of geopolitics, asset ownership and urban demographic balance.

“This scrutiny is important because we do not want concerns over the bill to be exploited and politicised by the opposition, when in fact we believe in the necessity and good intentions of the government in introducing it,” he told a press conference at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Earlier in the Dewan Rakyat, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed (PN-Kuala Terengganu) on the bill, said the legislation was necessary to allow redevelopment projects that would provide more comfortable housing for the well-being of the people.

Anwar said that public housing issues are close to his heart and cannot be sidelined, especially as the country records encouraging economic growth, and criticised attempts by certain quarters to stir negative racial perceptions on the matter.

Meanwhile, Othman urged the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to expedite prosecution against those who deliberately or negligently disrespect the national flag by displaying the Jalur Gemilang improperly.

“Veterans view seriously the trend of flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down or mocking the national symbol. We urge all parties to respect this emblem of sovereignty, especially in conjunction with the upcoming 68th National Day.

“We also warn that the flag issue must not be used as a pretext to provoke racial or religious sentiments. Firm and immediate action must be taken to curb the spread of such negativity to restore public confidence in the rule of law,” he said. – Bernama