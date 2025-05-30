Tengku Zafrul quits UMNO, wants to join PKR

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today announced his resignation from UMNO.

In a statement on Facebook, he said he submitted his letter of resignation to the UMNO leadership today.

“In the letter, I stated my decision to resign as a member of the Supreme Council, the Kota Raja UMNO Division chief, and as a member of UMNO.

At the same time, Tengku Zafrul said he had expressed his intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) to its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and its secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh.

“I will go through the usual application process to become a member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat,” he said.

He added that the decision was made after self-reflection and considering various factors, especially compatibility and suitability.

“This was not an easy decision. Before making it, I sought advice and views from my friends both within and outside the party, including from the president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) himself.

“I took quite some time to think about this decision deeply, especially because UMNO is the only political party I have ever joined, since 1997,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also expressed his gratitude to all those who had supported and encouraged him during his time in UMNO.

“Your kindness can never be repaid and will always be remembered. Thank you,” he said.