UMT student dies in Perasing R&R motorcycle accident

CHUKAI: A student from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) died in a tragic accident at the Perasing Rest and Service Area (R&R) earlier today. Her pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle collided with a road barrier.

Kemaman Police Chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli identified the deceased as Siti Ain Balqis Hamdan, 23, from Gombak, Kuala Lumpur. Her injured friend, Nur Intan Syafiera Batrisya Hamzah, 22, from Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, suffered head, body, and leg injuries.

The accident occurred when the motorcycle, travelling from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan, lost control and hit the roadside barrier. Police received an emergency call around 3 pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that Siti Ain was thrown to the left side while her friend fell onto the road. Siti Ain died at the scene,“ said Mohd Razi. Her remains were sent to Kemaman Hospital for a post-mortem, while her friend was rushed to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA) in Kuantan.