KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations (UN) should take more aggressive steps to ensure that the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which is scheduled to be implemented starting this Sunday, is adhered to by all parties.

Chairman of the Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said it mainly involves opening humanitarian aid channels based on the decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN Security Council.

He said that although the initial phase of the ceasefire negotiations was agreed upon and welcomed by many parties, its implementation, which among others involves the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip as well as the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, would certainly be challenging.

“I called on the Malaysian Government to play an active role on this matter by urging and cooperating with the UN.

“This ceasefire is long overdue. In fact, the Palestinian people have been oppressed for decades. The war has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused millions to become homeless due to the genocidal greed and madness of the Zionist regime of Israel to supposedly defend itself,“ he said in a statement today.

Syed Ibrahim, who is also the chairman of the Southeast Asian Parliamentary Caucus for Palestinian Liberation, meanwhile proposed that the government establishes a Special Action Committee for the reconstruction of Palestine and Gaza.

He said this is in line with Malaysia’s support for Japan’s initiative to organise the Cooperation among East Asia countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD).

“The committee can work with non-governmental organisations, experts in important sectors such as construction, education, health and the economy,“ he said at the same time expressing hope that the negotiations and ceasefire agreement would go smoothly.

The Ledang MP also reiterated the caucus’ stance that the cruel actions of the Zionist regime of Israel, including blatant violations of various resolutions, agreements and demands, must be held accountable.

“Apart from the ICJ and the ICC (International Criminal Court), I urge the Malaysian Government to expedite the initiative to remove the terrorist state of Israel from the UN,“ he said.