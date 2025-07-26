UN urges Cambodia and Thailand to show restraint amid border clash

PHNOM PENH: The United Nations has called on Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint following a violent border clash that erupted on Thursday. The UN Security Council held an emergency closed-door meeting to address the escalating tensions between the two nations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both countries to resolve their differences peacefully. “Exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue and in a spirit of good neighbourliness, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute,” Guterres said in a statement.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet sought UN intervention after clashes broke out between Cambodian and Thai troops in the Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear regions. The conflict stems from a decades-old dispute over sovereignty along their 817-km undemarcated border, home to several ancient temples.

The Security Council met under the agenda “Threats to international peace and security” to discuss the crisis. ASEAN chair and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proposed a ceasefire to de-escalate tensions. Several council members supported ASEAN’s mediation efforts.

No official statement has been released following the Security Council meeting. - Bernama