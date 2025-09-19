Unemployed man charged with father’s murder in Cheras apartment

KUALA LUMPUR: A 25-year-old unemployed man has been formally charged with murdering his father at a Cheras apartment last week.

Iznan Syahir Mohammad Tasnim acknowledged understanding the charge when it was read before Magistrate M.S Arunjothy in the Magistrate’s Court today.

The court recorded no plea since murder cases fall under High Court jurisdiction under Malaysian law.

Prosecutors allege the accused murdered 62-year-old Mohammad Tasnim Nurdin at a Bandar Seri Permaisuri apartment unit at 3.01 am on September 13.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries either the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years plus mandatory caning upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal represented the prosecution while the accused appeared without legal representation.

The court scheduled the next case mention for December 11 to allow for further proceedings.

Police had previously confirmed arresting a suspect on September 13 for allegedly stabbing his father to death following family property disputes.

Initial media reports indicated the murder stemmed from the suspect’s dissatisfaction over family property matters. – Bernama