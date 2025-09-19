Rapid Bus cooperates with police in fatal Kuchai Maju crash probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd is fully cooperating with police investigations into a fatal incident involving its Rapid KL On-Demand van on Jalan Kuchai Maju.

The company has suspended the driver involved in the September 14 collision that resulted in a pedestrian’s death.

Rapid Bus expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the victim’s family following the tragic incident.

The company emphasised that road user and public safety remains its top priority during this investigation period.

Rapid Bus is reviewing internal operating procedures to enhance safety standards across all its services.

The transport operator appreciates public feedback while requesting space for authorities to complete their investigation. – Bernama