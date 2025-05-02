Unemployed man charged with trafficking cannabis

KANGAR: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 2,260 grammes of cannabis in Padang Besar on Jan 23.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Muhammad Naqiuddin Mohd Sahabuddin, 21, who only acknowledged that he understood the charge when it was read to him before Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor.

Muhammad Naqiuddin, who was unrepresented, is accused of trafficking the drug at a courier service company in Padang Besar at 9.16 am on Jan 23.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

The court denied bail, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.