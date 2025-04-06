PONTIAN: An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with four counts of drug trafficking and possession in Taman Mutiara, Pontian, last month.

The accused, Lau Keat Lim, 35, only nodded to indicate understanding after the charges were read before Magistrate Arina Azmin Ahmad Marzuki. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

For the first charge, Lau is accused of trafficking in approximately 6.4 kilogrammes of MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or a maximum of 40 years’ imprisonment and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

The second charge involves possession of 20.04 grammes (gm) of methamphetamine, framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act.

The offence carries a jail term of between two and five years, and not fewer than three and not more than nine strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The third and fourth charges relate to possession of 5.66 gm of ketamine and 1.06 gm of methamphetamine, respectively. Both charges were made under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and are punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

If found guilty, the accused faces a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

All the offences were allegedly committed at a house in Taman Mutiara, Pontian, at around 6.10 pm on May 21.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Sahira Rosley prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court denied him bail and set Aug 5 this year for mention to obtain the chemistry report.