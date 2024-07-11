Unemployed man fined RM15,000 for uploading offensive post on Pahang Sultanate

KUANTAN: An unemployed man was fined RM15,000, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to uploading an offensive post on social media regarding the Pahang Sultanate.

Judge Maimoonah Aid meted out the fine on Mohd Nazre Mohd Sani, 44, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mohd Nazree was charged with knowingly using the TikTok application to initiate the transmission of offensive communication with the intention of annoying others with the link seen at the office of the Sultan of Pahang in Pekan at 2.27 pm on April 24 this year.

The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both and may also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Muhammad Shabir Abd Kadir, 42, was fined RM5,000, in default four months imprisonment, after pleading guilty to making and initiating the transmission of two offensive communications through a short message service to a lawyer four years ago.

The offensive communications were read at 1.36 pm and 1.37 pm, respectively, at a house in Perkampungan Indera Sempurna, here on Oct 2, 2020.