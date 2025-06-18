KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was today sentenced by the High Court to 40 years in prison and 24 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of his parents, whose bloodied bodies were discovered in their home in Kampung Sungai Penchala, in 2023.

Judge K. Muniandy, who meted out the punishment on Afendi Muhammad Agus @ Muhamed Ali, 44, also ordered that the jail term begin from the date of his arrest on Dec 9, 2023.

The judge said the court took into consideration the gravity of the offence, noting that it involved the loss of two lives - the accused’s own parents.

“The punishment is in the form of deterrence. The guilty plea of ​​the accused shows his remorse. Whatever the reason, the accused did not have the right to murder his parents.

“Therefore, the court sentenced him to 40 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for each charge and the sentences to run concurrently,” said Muniandy.