Unemployed man pleads not guilty to raping former sister-in-law

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of raping his former sister-in-law two years ago. The 31-year-old accused allegedly committed the offence at an apartment in Bandar Bukit Jalil, Cheras, at 3.30 am on Jan 22, 2023.

The charge falls under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and whipping upon conviction. Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Zul Hilmi Latif did not request bail, citing the non-bailable nature of the offence. The accused was unrepresented during the proceedings.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin set Aug 26 for the next mention of the case. - Bernama