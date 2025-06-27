Unemployed woman loses RM62k to phone scam in Jertih

JERTIH: A 19-year-old unemployed woman was cheated out of RM62,000 in a phone scam where fraudsters posed as police officers. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon in Besut.

According to Besut district police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu, the victim received a call on her father’s phone from someone claiming to be a Touch ‘n Go headquarters representative. The caller alleged that her father had an outstanding RM25,000 summons linked to a Touch ‘n Go account.

The call was then transferred to a supposed Perak police contingent officer, who further intimidated the victim by stating that a bank account under her father’s name was involved in money laundering and drug-related crimes.

Fearing legal repercussions, the victim was instructed to pay RM60,000 to clear her father’s name. In desperation, she sold her mother’s jewellery to gather the funds. The case is now under investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.