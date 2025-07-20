Unhealthy air quality hits four Malaysian towns due to haze

PETALING JAYA: Four areas in Peninsular Malaysia registered unhealthy air quality levels this morning, with the Air Pollutant Index (API) exceeding 150.

Johan Setia and Banting in Selangor recorded readings of 155 and 152, respectively, while Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan hit 155 and Nilai reached 154.

A total of 58 other locations reported moderate air quality, with Putrajaya (98), Temerloh in Pahang (97), and Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (96) among the highest.

The haze is believed to originate from 79 hotspots detected in Sumatra, carried by southwesterly winds into Malaysia.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has since activated the National Open Burning Action Plan and the National Haze Action Plan to coordinate responses.

DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaafar had reportedly stated that while no major local fires were detected, enforcement and patrols in high-risk areas have been intensified.