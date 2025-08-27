UNICEF urges urgent action on bullying in Malaysian schools

KUALA LUMPUR: Bullying requires urgent attention in Malaysia as it poses serious risks to children’s safety and wellbeing according to UNICEF.

UNICEF Representative to Malaysia Robert Gass expressed deep concern over recent bullying reports among children, noting the problem can have tragic consequences.

He emphasised that no child should fear for their safety at school, and no parent should worry about their child not returning home.

“Schools must be safe, joyful spaces where children learn, grow, and build friendships with dignity and respect,“ Gass stated.

Children themselves have consistently identified bullying as one of their biggest concerns according to UNICEF’s 2018 survey.

The National Health and Morbidity Survey 2022 revealed that 8.6% of children reported being bullied in the past month.

UNICEF guidance highlights the need for safer reporting channels and stronger school policies with empathetic teachers.

Recent media incidents underscore the urgent need to strengthen Malaysia’s child protection system against violence and abuse.

This includes investing in professional social workers and school counsellors according to Gass.

He commended government efforts but stressed that stronger child-centred policies and protection systems are still needed.

“Above all, these efforts must uphold every child’s right to safety, dignity, and education free from fear,“ he emphasised.

Responses should move beyond blame to solutions while upholding the rights of all children involved.

UNICEF reaffirmed its readiness to support the government in ensuring bullying has no place in Malaysia.

“Every child has the right to be safe, valued and protected in every space where they belong,“ Gass added. – Bernama