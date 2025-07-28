Unidentified woman’s body found under Klang River bridge in Puchong

PUCHONG: The body of an unidentified woman was found face-down on rocks beneath the Klang River bridge near Jalan Jurutera earlier today.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed that authorities received a public report at 11.58 am, prompting an immediate response.

“Initial examination revealed that the body was dressed entirely in black, and no identification documents or personal belongings were found on the victim,“ Wan Azlan stated. A forensic team from the Selangor police contingent headquarters classified the case as sudden death.

Investigators estimate the victim had been in the river for approximately 24 hours before discovery. The body has been transferred to Serdang Hospital’s Forensic Department for a post-mortem, scheduled for 8 am tomorrow, to establish the cause of death.

Police urge anyone with relevant information or missing family members to contact Investigating Officer Insp K. Vigneswaran at 014-9229233 or the nearest police station. - Bernama