Uniformed officer remanded for abetting false RM55,000 credit card claims

SEREMBAN: A uniformed officer has been remanded for four days over suspected involvement in falsifying credit card claims worth RM55,000.

The Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) secured the remand order until 15 August from Magistrate Saiful Sayoti.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was detained yesterday afternoon while giving a statement at the state MACC office.

Sources revealed the officer allegedly conspired with a tourism company clerk, who was previously remanded on 16 July.

Both are accused of submitting fraudulent hotel booking claims under the guise of company business for personal gain between March 2023 and February 2024.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awgkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail confirmed the arrest, with investigations ongoing under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama