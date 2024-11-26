United effort to combat rabies : Vaccination and education leading the way in Sarawak

KUCHING:- When the word “rabies” is mentioned, many may envision an aggressive dog, foaming at the mouth.

Yet, rabies is more than just an image – it’s a deadly, yet preventable, disease that affects both humans and animals.

In Sarawak, where the fight against rabies has been ongoing since its re-emergence in 2015, the stakes are high, with over 70 human fatalities since the outbreak began.

The urgency of this fight cannot be overstated as rabies remains a significant public health concern.

SARAWAK’S RABIES BATTLE: THE STATISTICS

Malaysia, once declared rabies-free in 2013, has experienced sporadic resurgences of the disease since 2015.

Tragically, since then, 79 cases of human rabies have been reported, with 72 resulting in death.

The Sarawak Health Department has since stepped up its efforts and as of June 2024, four new cases have been reported, three of which occurred in Kuching district.

The consequences of untreated rabies are fatal once symptoms manifest, emphasising the need for immediate post-exposure treatment.

Sarawak Health Department director Dr Veronica Lugah advises the public to seek treatment promptly after any dog or cat bite or scratch.

“Immediate washing of wounds for 15 minutes and visiting the nearest clinic for a rabies vaccination can make all the difference,“ she said, reminding people that treatment is available at 254 public health facilities in the state.

RABIES VACCINATION: A LIFESAVING MEASURE

To prevent the spread of rabies, vaccination is the cornerstone of protection for both pets and humans.

This year, Sarawak has taken a strong stance by mandating dog vaccinations under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999, penalising non-compliance with fines up to RM1,000.

The Ministry of Health Sarawak reported 8,219 cases of animal bites from pets and strays between December 2023 and June 2024, reinforcing the need for such regulations.

Malaysia One Health University Network (MyOHUN) deputy coordinator Dr Nur Indah Ahmad urges pet owners to vaccinate their animals as rabies can spread rapidly through bites from infected animals.

“Pets allowed to roam freely are at risk, and unvaccinated animals expose their owners and families to danger.

“Vaccinating pets annually creates a protective barrier that keeps communities safe from this deadly virus,” she told Bernama.

STOP RABIES CAMPAIGN: EDUCATION AND AWARENESS IN ACTION

To complement vaccination efforts, Boehringer Ingelheim Malaysia has expanded its STOP Rabies Campaign in collaboration with MyOHUN and other key partners.

This campaign aims to reach more communities through education, particularly focusing on schoolchildren.

By educating over 3,000 students about rabies prevention, the campaign seeks to foster a culture of awareness and responsibility in preventing rabies outbreaks.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s Animal Health division head Dr Kam Kok Yen said education plays a critical role in rabies prevention.

“Our goal is to equip the next generation with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and their families from rabies. Education, combined with vaccination and surveillance, is essential to combat this preventable disease,“ he said.

The STOP Rabies campaign expanded its reach this year to four additional districts – Lundu, Bau, Kuching and Kota Samarahan – beyond its initial focus in Serian.

As part of the campaign, a free rabies vaccination drive for pets was held in late July 2024, covering Kota Samarahan, Bau and Serian.

The campaign’s scope aligns with the global goal of achieving “Zero by 30”, aiming to eliminate human rabies deaths by 2030.

ONE HEALTH: A UNIFIED APPROACH

Rabies is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans, making it a prime example of why the One Health approach is crucial.

The One Health initiative brings together human, animal and environmental health sectors to collaborate in addressing shared health challenges.

President of MyOHUN Prof Dr Abdul Rahman Omar emphasised that this unified strategy is vital to combat rabies effectively.

“Preventive measures such as vaccination, responsible pet ownership and community education are responsibilities that fall on all sectors. It is through collaboration that we can achieve rabies elimination,“ he said.

Boehringer Ingelheim, alongside governmental and non-governmental partners, is working tirelessly to raise awareness and ensure the long-term sustainability of rabies control measures in Sarawak.

Their joint efforts, which include the “Train the Trainer” programme and distribution of activity booklets in primary schools, aim to embed rabies awareness in communities for generations to come.

THE ROAD TO RABIES ELIMINATION BY 2030

Representing Sarawak’s Deputy Premier at the STOP Rabies campaign in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) deputy chairman Datu Buckland Bangik expressed strong support for rabies control efforts.

“Rabies is a significant concern, not just for Sarawak but globally. Our government is committed to eliminating rabies by 2030 through vaccination, public outreach and surveillance programmes,“ he said.

He highlighted that rabies causes around 59,000 deaths annually in over 150 countries, reinforcing the need for collective action.

As Sarawak intensifies its fight against rabies, the combined power of vaccination, education and community engagement offers hope that the state can achieve its goal of being rabies-free by 2030. The ongoing partnership among local authorities, international organisations and communities demonstrates that the fight against rabies is truly everyone’s responsibility.

With the right measures in place and a commitment to both prevention and awareness, Sarawak is making strides towards a rabies-free future – one vaccination at a time.