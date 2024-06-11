United States to remain top trading partner, largest investor in Malaysia - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has joined Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in congratulating Donald Trump on his victory in the United States (US) presidential election.

Republican candidate Trump, 78, defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election held on Tuesday.

Tengku Zafrul in his posting on his ‘X’ platform today said that the US and Malaysia have an enduring economic as well as trade partnership.

“The US has consistently been one of Malaysia’s top trading partners and one of the largest investors in our country. Our people-to-people ties, spanning generations, extend across various areas like education, as well as family and friendships.

“I am keen -- especially with Malaysia assuming the 2025 Chairmanship of ASEAN -- to work with my counterparts in the new administration to strengthen and add mutual benefit to our relationship, whether on a bilateral or multilateral basis,” he said.