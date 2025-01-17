KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Games which managed to attract a large crowd last year will be expanded both in scale and number of games, this year.

National Unity Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy said the ministry also aim to attract more participants for the event, apart from organising other events to instill the values of unity and diversity among the youth.

“For this year, we will identify events that are more attractive to the youth and focus on promoting them. We are also organising a ‘Sukan Perpaduan’ (Unity Games) that involves multi-ethnic teams to encourage better interaction.

“Last year, nearly 23,000 people took part and we hope to make it even bigger this year,” she said when met at the Pongal Perpaduan programme held at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Bukit Kiara, here yesterday.

Saraswathy said while Pongal is particularly celebrated by the ethnic Tamil community across the country, the uniqueness of the celebration in Malaysia lies in the participation of all communities.

“We hope to promote greater involvement from all ethnic groups so that the significance of this cultural practice can be better understood,” she said.