Unity must be preserved with utmost care - King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR: The harmony and unity of all strata of society are the foundations of nationhood that must be preserved with extreme care and nurtured to be passed on to future generations.

His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and Her Majesty, Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia in their Aidilfitri message tonight said that every Malaysian, regardless of religious belief or skin colour, has the responsibility to maintain unity based on the five principles of Rukun Negara.

“In fostering sincere togetherness and unity in a prudent and productive manner, strong efforts must also be made to eradicate without compromise any elements that threaten division.

“It must also be understood that maintaining unity is not an effort that has an end date. It is something that must continue forever - educating, nurturing and instilling our people,” said Their Majesties.

The King and the Queen also said that unity should not be just on the surface, but must be deeper, especially when the need arises to address situations where some feelings may be hurt due to ignorance, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Their Majesties also hope that the message will be taken into account by the government and the people because unity is the foundation of the country’s well-being and prosperity.

In conjunction with Aidilfitri which will be celebrated tomorrow, Their Majesties also hope that it will be celebrated in a good manner, marking a day of victory for Muslims after controlling their desires, purifying their souls and pursuing all the rewards throughout the glorious month of Ramadan.

“Alhamdulillah, once again we are blessed to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, after a month of fasting.

My wife and I pray that all our people and our entire country will be protected from calamities, God willing. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,“ said Their Majesties.

For those who diligently serve the country on this glorious day, Their Majesties said that their services and sacrifices are greatly appreciated and pray for them to be blessed and continue to serve the nation boldly.