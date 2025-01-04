Petronas confirms fire incident at PGB main pipeline near Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has confirmed that a fire occurred at Petronas Gas Bhd’s (PGB) main pipeline near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor, at 8.10 am today.

It said the affected pipeline has been isolated, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed.

“We are currently working closely with the local authorities to manage the situation, and we will provide additional information in due course as the investigation is still being carried out,” it said in a statement today.

In a separate statement, Petronas also said that the surrounding three retail stations - PS Putra Heights, PS KM2 LDP and PS Putra Bestari, are not affected, but have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure. “Customers may use the following alternatives for their refuelling needs - PS USJ 20, USJ 6 and USJ 9,” it said.

Petronas has assured that the safety of the surrounding community and environment and the security of the gas supply to the nation continue to be its utmost priority.