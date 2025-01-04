PETALING JAYA: Rescue efforts to save residents from the burning gas pipeline near Putra Heights, are ongoing as firefighters continue the efforts to douse the flames.

In a statement by the Smart Selangor Operation Centre (SSOC) shared by Subang MP Wong Chen on his Facebook account, it confirmed that the fire did not occur at the Putra Heights Petronas petrol station but a pipeline close to the station.

“The Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru area is currently affected, involving several houses. The estimated number of houses burned has not yet been identified.

“There are also victims trapped in the house. Efforts to rescue the victims are underway,” SSOC stated.

SSCO confirmed that the rescued victims have since been taken to the Putra Height Masjid multipurpose hall.

“There are several victims who have suffered burns and are waiting for an ambulance to receive treatment. Currently, the mosque committee members are assisting the victims.

Additionally, SSOC confirmed only the main gas line was on fire and it has since been closed, while firefighters await for the gas to run out for the fire to completely extinguish.

As of 10.35am, 25 victims of a fire caused by a burst gas pipeline at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor, were receiving initial treatment at a nearby temple.

A check by Bernama at the scene found that Ministry of Health personnel were attending to all the victims.

All the victims sustained wounds, burns, and breathing difficulties.

It is understood that five victims have been transferred to Serdang Hospital for further treatment.