University of Malaya student dies after falling from campus hostel

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities are conducting a full investigation into the death of a University of Malaya student who fell from a campus hostel building.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir confirmed the investigation is underway following the tragic incident.

Zambry stated that the Ministry of Higher Education and University of Malaya would provide immediate assistance to the victim’s family.

“We are still waiting for an official statement from the police before the ministry issues any further statement,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The minister expressed his condolences to the student’s family and confirmed he rushed to University of Malaya Medical Centre upon hearing about the incident.

University of Malaya confirmed in an official statement that the student died while receiving treatment at the medical centre.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the relevant authorities.

University officials stated they are providing full cooperation to assist with the investigation process.

UM requested all parties to respect the privacy of the student’s family during this difficult time.

The university specifically asked people to avoid speculating or sharing unverified information about the incident.

All university staff expressed deep sadness and sympathy to the deceased student’s family.

The Student Affairs Department is providing assistance and full support to the grieving family.

Meanwhile, an autopsy on the student will be conducted tonight at PPUM’s Pathology Department.

Petaling Jaya district police chief,ACP Shamsudin Mamat said his team confirmed the incident involving the 22-year-old male student at about 3.15 pm.

“The victim was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at PPUM at 4.25 pm. The police are still conducting investigations at the scene of the incident, and any further developments will be communicated from time to time,“ he said in a statement today. – Bernama