JITRA: A male student from a public university in Kedah has been remanded to assist in investigations into a cheating case involving several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and members of the public.

The two-day remand order, which ends tomorrow, was issued by Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Yesterday, a representative of an NGO from Penang, Eng Hiap Boon, claimed that more than 20 NGOs nationwide had fallen victim to the 23-year-old student’s fraud, but did not report it as he had threatened to commit suicide.

It is understood that the student’s modus operandi involved soliciting financial assistance from NGOs and individuals by fabricating stories, including claims of being threatened by loan sharks, needing medical assistance, and requiring funds to pay university tuition fees.

Kubang Pasu District police chief, Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan, confirmed that the student was arrested around 4pm on Wednesday (Oct 23) when he was called to give a statement at the district police headquarters.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

