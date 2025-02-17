KUANTAN: The Pahang State Health Department (JKNP) seized unregistered medicines and cosmetics, including traditional products without proper notification, valued around RM1.526 million last year.

State Health director Datuk Dr. Rusdi Abd Rahman said the seizures were a result of raids on 77 premises statewide, with 95 per cent of the violations involving the sale of these 63,815 unregistered products.

He said such products are dangerous as they often contained harmful substances, including steroids and antibiotics, which can lead to serious health issues like kidney and liver damage, and urged consumers to consult doctors for any health problems.

“These raids aim to empower consumers to avoid unregistered medicines as they can pose long-term dangers,“ he told reporters after the launch of the book ‘Collaborative Efforts to Eradicate Unregistered Medicines’ here today.

In 2024, 80 cases were prosecuted in court with fines totalling RM208,000, he added.

Dr. Rusdi also said that the Pahang branch of Pharmacy Enforcement Division (CPF) had found active supplies of unregistered medicines in rural retail stores, particularly in 42 Felda Settlement areas in the Kuantan region in previous years.

“Since 2023, CPF Pahang has implemented a Quality Assurance project aimed at reducing the percentage of retail stores selling unregistered medicines in these areas. The target is to reduce this by 95 percent by 2026, he said.