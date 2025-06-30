UPM Bintulu Campus renamed UPM Sarawak with Sultan of Selangor’s consent

KLANG: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has consented to the rebranding of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus in Sarawak as UPM Sarawak (UPMS).

Sultan Sharafuddin said the rebranding was a strategic move by UPM to expand its role in conjunction with the university’s 50th anniversary in Sarawak. UPM was formerly known as Universiti Pertanian Malaysia.

“I am very proud of this university’s achievements, not only as a centre of excellence in agriculture, forestry and food security, but also as a catalyst for national development, especially in Sarawak. It has become a competitive institution in the Borneo region and on the international stage.

“I hope UPM’s efforts and commitment will continue in developing talent and expertise to advance the country’s socio-economic progress, particularly in Sarawak, through the UPM Food Security Blueprint that has been developed,” said His Royal Highness at the UPMS Proclamation Ceremony held here today.

Sultan Sharafuddin was accompanied by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Also present were Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In his speech, Abang Johari said the strengthening of UPMS aligns with the aspirations of the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), particularly in the agriculture, forestry and renewable energy sectors.

He said one of UPMS’s notable achievements is the implementation of the AgriHub@Gedong project, a strategic collaboration between the university and the Sarawak Premier’s Office.

“This project aims to spearhead the transformation of padi cultivation activities in Lubok Punggor, Gedong, and marks an important starting point in efforts to develop Sarawak as a national-level high-impact padi production hub,” he said.

Abang Johari added that, in line with Sarawak’s commitment to higher education and strategic research, the School of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (SVAS) will be established in collaboration with UPMS to support the state’s food security aspirations.

He also expressed the state government’s commitment to providing funding to ensure the sustainability of SVAS, which will be the first model of its kind involving a partnership between the Sarawak government and a public university.

“The establishment of this school will open up more opportunities for Sarawakian youth to pursue studies in veterinary science, thereby strengthening the sustainability of the livestock industry and improving animal health standards in Sarawak,” he said.