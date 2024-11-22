PETALING JAYA: A student from the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) pleaded not guilty today to a charge of assaulting his junior by stomping on his stomach using spike-soled boots.

Adil Mat Awang Ghani, 22, faces a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt to 20-year-old Haziq Iqbal Ahmad Rashidi.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on October 21 at the UPNM training field.

If convicted, Adil could face up to a year in jail, a fine, or both.

According to FMT, magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim granted him bail of RM5,000 with one surety.

The magistrate also issued an order for him not to contact or intimidate potential witnesses, including the victim, fellow students and UPNM officers who are set to testify.

The case is scheduled for mention on February 10, 2025.

Adil was represented by lawyer Nurul Diyana Basher from the National Legal Aid Foundation, while deputy public prosecutor Sabri Othman handled the case for the prosecution.

