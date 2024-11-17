UPNM bullying case: Investigation paper referred to deputy public prosecutor’s office

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have handed the investigation paper on the Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) military training academy first-year student who was severely injured after being stomped by older students to the deputy public prosecutor on Friday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said statements of 13 individuals were recorded.

“We are now waiting for a decision on further action from the deputy public prosecutor’s office,” he said in a statement today.

The first-year student, aged 19, suffered fractures to his ribs and back bone after being stomped by a third-year student at 10.45 pm, Oct 21, and the police subsequently received a report on the attack at 8.40 pm on Nov 8.

The suspect showed up at the Cheras district police headquarters and provided his statement on Monday, following which he was allowed to return home.