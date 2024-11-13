Police yet to receive medical report of UPNM bullying victim

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have yet to receive the medical report involving the case of a first-year cadet of the Military Training Academy (ALK) at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), who sustained serious injuries to the ribs and spine after being stepped on by a senior student at the academy.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the investigation paper is also being completed by the investigating officer before being submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“The investigation paper is being finalised and the medical report has not yet been obtained. To date, statements from 13 individuals, including the 22-year-old suspect, have been recorded,” he said in a statement today.

On Nov 10, Rusdi said that the 19-year-old victim suffered rib and spinal fractures after being assaulted by a third-year senior student and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The incident was reported to have happened at 10.45 pm on Oct 21, when the victim was near the drill field at the university, and the police received a report about the incident at 8.40 pm on Nov 8.

Last Monday, the suspect in the case appeared at the Cheras District Police Headquarters to give a statement and was allowed to leave after completing the procedure.