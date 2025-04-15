IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) continues to prove its superiority as the country’s leading educational institution when it recorded a 97 per cent graduate employability rate last year.

UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff said the graduate employability rate increased by 1.7 per cent compared to 95.3 per cent in 2023.

He said the achievement was one of the highest for the university in five years and it proved the positive trend and the university’s continued commitment in improving the quality of graduates.

Md Amin said based on the data from the Ministry of Higher Education through the Graduate Tracking Study System (SKPG), the employment rate of UPSI graduates also reached 97.4 per cent, reflecting the effectiveness of the university’s approach in producing graduates who are competitive and relevant to current industry needs.

“This increase not only surpasses the national rate, but also shows UPSI’s commitment in strengthening the industry-based approach, as well as ensuring a balance between theory and practice in every study programme offered,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the outstanding achievement is the result of the collective efforts of all UPSI staff who are constantly innovating in implementing dynamic curricula, expanding strategic collaboration networks with the industry, and strengthening soft skills among students.

Md Amin said the high marketability and employment rates clearly show that UPSI graduates not only have a strong academic foundation, but are also equipped with practical skills and high professional values, in line with the needs of the current job market.

According to him, UPSI will continue to strengthen its role as a leader in the field of education with a focus on holistic student development, high-quality research, and sustainable community involvement.

Md Amin said the achievement strengthens UPSI’s position as a prime destination for students who want to build a career in education as well as various other sectors that require highly skilled and ethical workforce.