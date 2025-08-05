Urban biodiversity investments boost economy and community well-being

KUALA LUMPUR: Investment in urban biodiversity delivers economic gains while fostering environmental sustainability and improving community well-being, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. He emphasised that sustainable urban development creates cleaner, greener spaces, elevating residents’ quality of life and attracting investors and tourists.

“Urban biodiversity investments aren’t just about financial returns. They benefit the environment and, ultimately, the people—cleaner air being one key outcome,” Fadillah told reporters after closing the Urban Biodiversity Conference (UBC) 2025 at Sime Darby Convention Centre.

He noted that expanding green spaces and parks in cities aligns with sustainable development goals, enhancing social well-being. The conference, attended by Selangor’s Raja Muda Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, promoted biodiversity integration in urban planning.

Fadillah, also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, highlighted that eco-friendly developments increase property values. “People pay more for homes in greener, healthier environments. This boosts returns for investors,” he added.

Organised by Sime Darby Property, UBC 2025’s theme, *‘Coexistence: Shared Environments for Balance and Resilience’*, underscored cross-sector collaboration for sustainable urban growth.

Earlier, Fadillah witnessed the signing of a five-year Urban Biodiversity Agreement between Sime Darby Property and the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and Research Centre (TRCRC) to advance conservation efforts in Bandar Elmina. - Bernama