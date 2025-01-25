KUALA LUMPUR: Urban development planning in Malaysia must preserve the country’s identity, particularly in terms of its arts and culture, even while embracing advanced technology.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in addition to prioritising organised and systematic planning, cities in the country should also be recognised for their distinct character and uniqueness, setting them apart from major cities like London and those in Japan.

He said urban planning should also consider green environments and the comfort of the people, ensuring there is no societal divide.

“We must make Malaysia’s cities unique and distinct, so I urge you (urban planners) to pay closer attention, so we can be proud of holistic development.

“This is a challenge for you, especially now that urban planning and management are increasingly relying on digital tools and AI (artificial intelligence), so take all aspects into account. Also, ensure there is no city that perpetuates a divide between the successful, wealthy individuals and ordinary citizens,” he said.

Anwar said this during his speech at the 2024 Excellence in Planning Awards Ceremony, held here today, which was also attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The prime minister also urged all parties to make the most of the current time and opportunities, directing full attention to the country’s development agenda.

“Focus on the issues of development, change and progress. We have to focus on the development of our country, politics must be very strong with clear economic policy and we must try our level best to improve and advance in every single field,” he said.

He said Malaysians at all levels, including planners, civil servants, political leaders, and the business community, must assess what is happening, acknowledging the uncertainty of the post-normal era.

During his speech, Anwar also congratulated Abang Johari, who was awarded the Honorary Fellow Award by the Malaysian Planning Association. He praised Abang Johari as a visionary leader in the development of Sarawak.

“Abang Jo is a leader who has proven that with political stability, focused leadership on state development, and the willingness to explore new ideas and policies, progress is possible. He doesn’t remain trapped in old ways but always seeks new paths.

“The results in energy production have been beneficial for the state. A leader with vision and understanding, who can mobilise all available resources, including government machinery, private sector and universities, will be able to achieve great goals,” Anwar said.