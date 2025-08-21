Urban Renewal Bill 2025 tabled with consent thresholds for redevelopment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Urban Renewal Bill 2025 has been tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming presented the bill, confirming the second reading will occur during the current parliamentary session.

This proposed legislation establishes consent thresholds and requirements for implementing urban renewal projects nationwide.

Clause 19(1)(a) specifies that voluntary applications by owners to executive committees require unanimous consent for urban renewal projects.

Buildings aged thirty years or less undergoing committee-led renewal require an 80% consent threshold from owners.

Older structures exceeding thirty years need a 75% consent threshold for redevelopment approval.

Abandoned buildings or those with certified engineering reports require only a 51% consent threshold for renewal initiatives.

Clause 19(2) determines building age from the certificate of fitness issuance date under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974.

“Clause 19(3) states that an approved developer shall consult with interested parties to achieve the consent threshold, and such consultation shall involve the local authority (PBT) and a body appointed by the Federal Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee,” the bill said.

Clause 16 defines urban renewal projects to include redevelopment, regeneration and revitalisation components.

Clause 17 mandates that approved developers must consult interested parties and obtain consent according to specified thresholds.

The Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Infrastructure, Transport and Communications recommended postponing the second reading for further engagement.

Committee chairman Yusuf Abd Wahab identified several matters requiring clarification, particularly regarding consent threshold values.

He stated the committee believes the consent thresholds should undergo review to ensure reasonable assessment standards.

“This committee has held two engagement sessions with the Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) on Oct 17, 2024 and Aug 13, 2025.

“The committee has no objection to the proposed bill and agrees with most of the explanations given on the matters raised during the engagements, but there are several issues that require further clarification,” he said at a press conference at the Parliament building today. – Bernama