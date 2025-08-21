UN experts denounce massacres and sexual violence against Syria’s Druze

GENEVA: United Nations human rights experts have condemned widespread atrocities against Syria’s Druze minority in the southern Sweida region over the past month.

A panel of more than a dozen UN specialists denounced what they described as an outbreak of massacres, sexual violence and kidnappings targeting the religious minority.

“The scale of violence reported -- including massacres, looting of homes, shops and livestock, and use of stolen phones for extortion -- points to a targeted campaign against the Druze minority,“ the panel of more than a dozen UN experts said Thursday.

Fighting erupted in the Sweida region on July 13 between local Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin communities before rapidly escalating.

The conflict drew in government forces and volunteers from other parts of Syria following the overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad late last year.

Syria’s new interim regime stated its forces intervened to restore order but faced accusations of committing human rights abuses during operations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported approximately 1,600 fatalities from the violence, with many victims being Druze civilians.

“The experts pointed to the reported abduction of at least 105 Druze women and girls by armed groups affiliated with the Syrian interim authorities, with 80 still missing,“ the UN statement said.

The panel documented intense sectarian clashes triggered by looting and retaliations between Bedouin and Druze communities that escalated into widespread violence.

Hateful rhetoric spread through online platforms and Syrian media outlets portrayed Druze community members as traitors loyal to neighbouring Israel.

“Some women who were released cannot return home due to safety fears. In at least three cases, Druze women were allegedly raped before being executed.”

Some public calls demanded the abduction and enslavement of Druze women according to the experts’ findings.

The expert panel comprises specialists in human rights and related disciplines mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to report on the situation.

The panel urged Syrian authorities to enhance protection for all minority communities including the Druze population.

They called for an immediate halt to incitement to violence and demanded upholding civilian safety with special protections for women and girls.

Protests have emerged following the deaths with Druze communities pushing for self-determination rights. – AFP