KUALA LUMPUR: The installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in public facilities must be regarded as an urgent national priority, given the vital role these devices play in improving survival rates during sudden cardiac emergencies.

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, said that sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a silent killer that can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time — whether at a shopping mall, a workplace, a sports facility or even on public transport.

“However, when an AED is used within the first few minutes, survival rates can be as high as 70 per cent. This is why AEDs must be readily accessible to the public, just like fire extinguishers.

“AEDs should be a mandatory fixture in all public facilities. This includes government buildings, transportation hubs, shopping malls, schools, sports complexes, and workplaces. Just as we require emergency exits and fire extinguishers, AEDs should be a non-negotiable safety measure,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the government should introduce regulations ensuring AEDs are installed and properly maintained, with clear signage indicating their location.

Lee also said that security personnel and staff at these facilities should receive basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AED training to maximise their effectiveness in an emergency.

According to him, several countries, including Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom, have introduced laws requiring AEDs in public spaces and Malaysia should follow suit.

He said governments must play a leading role in expanding AED access through funding programmes, grants and partnerships with private organizations and work with local authorities to map out high-risk areas, besides ensuring AEDs are strategically placed where they are most needed.

“While AEDs are important, they are not cheap. AEDs can range from RM6,000 to RM25,000 depending on features, and also come with maintenance fees.

“AEDs need a change of batteries and AED pads every three to five years, depending on the models. As such, I wish to suggest a tax exemption initiative or subsidies to place AEDs in the public and to fix the ceiling price for AED consumables like batteries and AED pads,” he said.

At the same time, Lee also emphasised the need to create and enhance public awareness.

He said education campaigns should target all levels of society, and basic CPR and AED training should be included in school syllabuses to help people respond confidently during emergencies.