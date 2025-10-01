US Embassy KL suspends regular Facebook updates due to funding lapse

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has suspended regular updates to its official Facebook page due to a lapse in appropriations affecting government operations.

In a Wednesday Facebook announcement, the Embassy confirmed only urgent safety and security information will be posted during this period.

“We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information,“ the Embassy stated.

Scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at overseas embassies and consulates will continue as the situation permits.

The public can visit travel.state.gov for current information on services and operating status during the funding lapse. – Bernama