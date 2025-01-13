Use of clay pots remain significant during Pongal

KUALA SELANGOR: During Pongal – the harvest festival celebrated by the Tamil community – a tradition preserved across generations is the use of a brand new clay pot to prepare pongal, a sweet dish made of rice, sugar, milk and ghee.

But how are these clay pots made and why do they remain a preferred choice during Pongal?

In conjunction with tomorrow’s Pongal celebration, P. Arumugam, 57, owner of KS Pottery in Kuala Selangor, has been working tirelessly to make about 60,000 clay pots to meet market demand.

“We started making these pots in early 2024. At least 300 pots were produced daily to meet the demand.

“Last year, we produced around 40,000 pots (for Pongal), but this year the number has increased to 60,000 due to higher demand,” he told Bernama.

This writer had the opportunity to make a clay pot at KS Pottery recently, an activity that offered a new perspective on the effort behind this tradition.

Holding clay for the first time, its damp and cool texture provided a unique experience. However, the real challenge lay in balancing the pressure of the fingers to shape the pot without it becoming lopsided. This experience highlighted the intricacy and precision involved in crafting clay pots, something that might seem simple to the average person.

KS Pottery is a family-owned business established over a hundred years ago. Now, it is led by its third-generation member Arumugam and his son Ananth, 31. Ananth, a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from a private university in Shah Alam, is skilled in pot-making, having learned the craft since the age of 11.

“Although many see this business as dirty, it provides a lucrative income. At the same time, I also want to carry on my family legacy,” he said.

Ananth said the clay pot is the preferred choice for cooking sweet rice during Pongal because it heats food evenly, producing a more authentic aroma and flavour compared to modern pots.

In addition to clay pots, KS Pottery also produces other items such as steaming pots, incense holders and clay lamps, with prices ranging from 20 sen to RM10,000.

Ananth added that clay pots are not only used by the Indian community but are also purchased by Malays for burying placentas and by the Chinese for cooking purposes.

“I’m proud to see clay pots still being used to preserve this traditional celebration (Pongal), even with modern alternatives like steel and aluminum pots available,” he said.

The Pongal festival, celebrated on the first day of the Tamil calendar month of Thai, is an expression of gratitude to the Sun God (Surya Bhagavan) for a bountiful harvest.

The celebration lasts three days, beginning with Thai Pongal, which focuses on preparing sweet rice in clay pots. The second day, Mattu Pongal, honours cows, while the third day, Kanni Pongal, is for unmarried women praying for good life partners.