KUALA LUMPUR: Any complaints regarding misconduct in the 2025 PKR Elections must be channeled through the correct channel, namely through the 2025 Party Election Complaints Committee.

PKR Party Election Committee (JPP) chairperson Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this was because every complaint would be investigated and appropriate action taken.

“We do not encourage improper channels (complaints to personal phone numbers), we want it to be official, that’s why complaints must be through the JPP channel, where we have an email and a hotline to relay to the complaints committee.

“Every complaint will be investigated because sometimes we also want to know whether the complaint is authentic or not, we have to refer back to those who complained for details... so we have to implement several processes before we take action on the complaint,“ she said in a video shared on her official Facebook page today.

Explaining further, Dr Zaliha said that sometimes there are complaints that are not valid, that’s why the process needs to be carried out carefully.

“If a complaint is not legitimate, we have to put it aside, if it is legitimate, then we have to have a process like a court to ask and determine whether it is true or not, that’s why we need an official complaint,“ she said.

On Jan 26, PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh said that the selection for positions at the divisional level, Wanita division and AMK division is set for April 11 to 20.

The election for the positions of the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central Wanita Leadership Council (MPWP) and the Central Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP) of the party for the 2025-2028 session will be held on May 24.