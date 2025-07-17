USIM teaching hospital to boost Kota Tinggi development - Mohamed Khaled

KOTA TINGGI: The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Teaching Hospital (HPUSIM) project in Mukim Sedili is poised to become a key driver of development in the Kota Tinggi parliamentary constituency, according to its MP, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Mohamed Khaled, who also serves as Defence Minister, stated that the project is currently in the planning and detailed assessment phase.

“The project is being carefully planned and reviewed. Naturally, it involves cost considerations before we proceed with the appointment of the contractor,“ he said during the Kembara Lestari @ Kota Tinggi programme at Felda Lok Heng Barat.

He explained that the first phase of the project will require an estimated allocation of RM900 million and is expected to significantly benefit Kota Tinggi’s economy, particularly in the Sedili area.

“We expect to see progress from this initial stage within the next two to three years. It’s not a matter of approving the allocation today and starting construction tomorrow,“ he added.

The project has also received royal endorsement, with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressing confidence in its potential to enhance infrastructure and local well-being.

His Majesty noted that the hospital would stimulate Johor’s economy and improve community welfare. - Bernama