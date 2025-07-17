Malaysia boosts green tech and deep-tech investments for sustainable growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is intensifying efforts to attract high-impact investments in green technology and deep-tech sectors, aligning with the MADANI government’s sustainability and digital transformation goals.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang highlighted the country’s focus on carbon management, hydrogen energy, and circular economy models to accelerate its low-carbon transition.

The government is also exploring advanced nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), to support decarbonisation while boosting high-value R&D and skilled talent development.

“Malaysia is positioning itself as a regional hub for advanced materials, especially rare earth elements (REE), crucial for green technologies and digital industries,” Chang said at the National Economic Forum 2025.

Private-sector R&D investment has surged by 17% in 2024, particularly in clean energy and digital health, signaling growing investor confidence.

To sustain this momentum, Malaysia is introducing measures such as matching grants and co-investment models to de-risk deep-tech investments.

Under the National Biotechnology Policy (DBN 2.0), Malaysia is advancing biotechnology responsibly, addressing ethical concerns like cultured meat production through upcoming guidelines.

The policy also aims to strengthen biopharmaceuticals, industrial biotech, and agricultural biotech, positioning Malaysia as a regional bio-based hub.

The forum, themed ‘Turning Strategy into Reality,’ serves as a platform for discussions on economic resilience and investor confidence amid global challenges.

It underscores Malaysia’s commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth. - Bernama