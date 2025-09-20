UTC NRD counters offer weekend MyKad renewals for damaged chips

KUALA LUMPUR: National Registration Department counters at Urban Transformation Centres provide a convenient weekend option for Malaysians to replace or renew their MyKad without taking time off work.

A Bernama check found members of the public arriving at UTCs as early as 8 am for MyKad-related matters including renewing identity cards with damaged chips along with other transactions like banking and government assistance.

Night market trader Borhanuddin Othman decided to replace his MyKad after using the old identity card for over 13 years.

“Nowadays, many government aid programmes require an identity card, such as the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah,” he told Bernama when met at UTC Keramat.

MyKad-related matters gained attention following Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s reminder for Malaysians to check their identity cards ensure chips function properly.

The MyKad has become essential for official transactions and accessing government aid systems requiring maintained functionality.

Housewife Noraini Abdullah arrived at UTC at 8 am to replace her damaged MyKad after the faulty chip disrupted her banking transactions.

“Two days ago, I wanted to open a new savings account, but the fingerprint reader could not detect my identity card,” she said.

Accountant Fatimah Zahra Mohd Salleh renewed her MyKad after experiencing problems at a health clinic when the chip failed to be read by the registration system.

“The clinic staff told me my information could not be accessed because the chip on my MyKad was scratched,” she said.

She noted UTCs being open on weekends prevented her from taking weekday leave with waiting times of about one hour.

As Malaysia’s primary identification document, the MyKad contains a security chip storing personal data and supporting health records and government aid access.

Members of the public can renew their MyKad at NRD counters nationwide for RM10 or free of charge if damage occurs within 12 months from issuance. – Bernama