Sabah BN Volunteer Squad launched by DPM Zahid to aid disaster victims

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has officially launched the Sabah Barisan Nasional Volunteer Squad to help alleviate the burden of disaster victims across the state.

The BN chairman revealed that the squad had already been assisting flood victims for the past three days by deploying four water tankers to help clean affected homes.

He announced that the volunteer squad would be registered and mobilised across all 25 parliamentary constituencies in Sabah to provide coordinated disaster relief.

The squad will work alongside the National Disaster Management Agency with funding allocated based on the situation and needs in disaster-stricken areas.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that the volunteer squad is open to everyone regardless of political affiliation and not just limited to BN members.

He confirmed that Barisan Nasional would not be contesting all 73 state seats in the upcoming Sabah state election.

The coalition will field candidates only in winnable seats and collaborate with the third force in Sabah to ensure these seats favour BN.

He stated that cooperation with Pakatan Harapan has been finalised with no seat overlap between the coalition partners.

All election arrangements will be confirmed after the dissolution of the state assembly according to established procedures. – Bernama