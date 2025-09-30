UTM introduces RM5 Menu Siswa Rahmah for B40 student

JOHOR BAHRU: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia has introduced the Menu Siswa Rahmah initiative starting October 6 to support its 9,000 B40 students and help ease their cost of living.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim announced that 14 campus cafes are offering balanced meals priced at only RM5 to reduce students’ daily expenses.

He explained that students can access the special menu by simply scanning a QR code through the UTM Smart application.

The university has allocated RM90,000 specifically for rice purchases over the first six months to support this programme.

UTM is also planning various fundraising efforts to ensure the long-term continuity of the Menu Siswa Rahmah initiative.

Participating cafe operators received certificates of appreciation for their involvement in the programme.

Selected students were given a symbolic Prihatin Siswa Card from the Vice-Chancellor as proof of eligibility to purchase the affordable meals. – Bernama