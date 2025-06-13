ALOR SETAR: Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Student Representative Council (UUM MPP) has raised RM290,651 to be donated to the victims of the bus tragedy that claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Gerik, Perak.

It said in an official Facebook post that the collection through the Emergency Accident Fund, launched by UUM MPP, was the result of 18,927 contributors.

“The UUM MPP expresses its highest appreciation to all Malaysians for the extraordinary solidarity and concern shown. This reflects an extraordinary spirit of togetherness in times of sorrow and challenge.

“The official handover of this contribution will be announced later. Thank you all for your support, and may all this goodness be a source of blessings for us,“ said the statement.

On Monday, a bus carrying 42 UPSI students on its way from Jertih, Terengganu to the university’s main in Tanjung Malim, Perak was involved in an accident with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) carrying a family of four at KM53 of the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Gerik.