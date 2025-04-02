SEPANG: Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This marks his first trip to the country since assuming office in December 2016.

He arrived with his delegation at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 8.30 pm and was greeted with a guard of honour mounted by 29 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Capt Muhammad Asyraf Zulkifli.

Present at the Bunga Raya Complex to welcome Mirziyoyev were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Mirziyoyev’s itinerary is packed with high-level engagements, including bilateral talks with Anwar, meetings with top executives of leading Malaysian companies, and participation in a joint business forum.

Tomorrow, Mirziyoyev will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, followed by a meeting with Anwar.

During the meeting, both leaders are expected to review the progress of Malaysia-Uzbekistan bilateral relations following Anwar’s official visit to Uzbekistan in May 2024, particularly in trade and investment, the halal industry, education, connectivity, and tourism.

Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders will witness the exchange of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in health, forensic sciences, and culture.

Mirziyoyev and Anwar will also attend the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Kuala Lumpur, which will provide an opportunity to further explore economic collaboration and strengthen business ties between the business communities of the two countries.

Both leaders are also scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by Malaysia’s national oil and gas company, Petronas.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Uzbekistan was RM369.8 million (US$80.9 million), a slight decline of 13.2 per cent from the RM426.1 million (US$94 million) recorded in 2023. The trade balance is in Malaysia’s favour at RM360.3 million (US$78.9 million).

In 2024, Uzbekistan remained Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner among the Central Asian countries.