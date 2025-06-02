KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s two-day official visit to Malaysia had strengthened the close relationship between the two countries in various fields.

Anwar in a Facebook post today also expressed confidence that the visit of the President of Uzbekistan will be able to bring maximum benefits to Malaysia and the people at large.

“God willing, the relationship between Malaysia and Uzbekistan will continue to be close and strengthened as much as possible,“ he said.

In the same post, the prime minister also shared several photos of him celebrating Mirziyoyev at a dinner at the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) here, as the closing event of the President’s visit.

Mirziyoyev arrived in Malaysia yesterday for an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and was given an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Building, in Putrajaya, yesterday.

The President of Uzbekistan and his delegation departed for Tashkent via Uzbekistan Airways at 8.50pm yesterday.